IndyGo begins construction on Purple Line; Black History with Dr. Tom Brown

IndyGo has officially begun construction on the Purple Line, the second of three Bus Rapid Transit lines that will expand transit in Indianapolis. Lesley Gordon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications joins us with the details of the bus route changes, road closures, detours and job opportunities.

THEN, Dr. Thomas Brown has had a front row seat to history, including having spent time with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We talk with Dr. Brown about how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

