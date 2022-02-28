TikTok Star “ChozenWrld” Arrested For Three-Month Robbing Spree, Caught Thanks To His Kicks

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Once again, social media fame has led to the downfall of a popular TikTok star who authorities say was involved in a robbery spree in Detroit.

According to The Detroit News, TikTok star Chozen Terrell-Hannah was taken into custody for robbing four different stores over a three-month period across Metro Detroit beginning last December 1. The FBI stated that the 22-year-old TikTok star was apprehended after seeing a video of him “dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes.”

Christ on crutches! Though witnesses have said that the armed thief was a white man, Hannah admitted to robbing the four stores after police raided his home this past Wednesday (February 23).

“A criminal complaint describes a three-month crime spree targeting retail shops, fancy footwear and a federal investigation aided by dozens of brief videos posted to Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok account “ChozenWrld,” which has more than 148,000 followers and 1.6 million likes.”

Hannah’s robbing spree began on December 1 when he stuck-up a 7-Eleven on Benstein in Commerce Township and once again more than a month later on January 26. Earlier that month he robbed a Marathon gas station on January 13. Then on February 1 he robbed a Old West Tobacco store in the 45000 block of West Pontiac Trail where witnesses noticed “pink or red hair emerging from the black ski mask.”

Eventually a tipster gave the Dearborn police investigators a heads up to a possible suspect with the account “Chozenn_One” on the Snapchat phone app and that was all investigators needed to make the connection.

“Based on my training and experience, I believe due to (Terrell-Hannah’s) light complexion, the victims of armed robberies, observing him under the circumstances and wearing the clothing described above, could describe him as either white or black,” the FBI task force officer wrote.”

Once authorities noticed that the robber and Hannah wore the same white Nike tennis sneakers with red accents, they knew they had their man and obtained a search warrant to raid his home for evidence. After they raided his home they found the track suit believed to be used in the robberies, a black Glock handgun and of course, some white Nikes with red accents. Hannah knew the jig was up and confessed to everything.

“(He) admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies,” the officer wrote. “(Terrell-Hannah) explained that skeleton gloves observed during the armed robberies were actually part of a full body skeleton suit.”

Terrell-Hannah is currently being held without bond as he awaits his detention hearing Monday in federal court in Detroit. He’s been charged with “robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime” and faces more than 20 years in prison if found guilty on the charges. Seems a bit much as he didn’t kill or shoot anyone but it is what it is.

TikTok Star “ChozenWrld” Arrested For Three-Month Robbing Spree, Caught Thanks To His Kicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

