IndyGo breaks ground for the Purple Line

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction on the Purple Line, IndyGo’s second of three planned bus rapid transit lines, will soon be underway.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for the project, which will connect Indianapolis to Lawrence.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities like bus rapid transits to really connect us and help signal progressive change of all of us improving quality of life,” Ashley Gurvitz, United Northeast Community Development Corporation Executive Director, said.

Construction on the 15.2-mile project is expected to begin in March. In addition to the rapid transit lines, IndyGo says there will be improvements to nearly 10 miles of sidewalks, more than 350 ADA curb ramps, new street paving and more.

“This is a project that will improve transit and promote safety all while adding to the nations all electric BRT fleet,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

U.S. Rep. André Carson says the Purple Line will set an example for the nation.

