IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is in serious condition after being shot Sunday night after responding to a report of a crash in Fountain Square, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Shane Foley said officers were initially responded to a vehicle crash around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.

While on their way to the crash, dispatchers notified the officers that a man in a red jacket was exposing himself and a man in a red vehicle was acting strange, was intoxicated and was last seen driving southbound on State Street, Foley said.

Officers located a red Buick and a man wearing a red jacket in a red vehicle in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to Foley. Officers, wearing full police uniform and driving police issued vehicles engaged with that man who then took off running. Officers told the person to stop and at some point gunfire was exchanged between at least one officer and that person.

During the exchange of gunfire one officer was struck and the suspect was also struck.

The officer was located in an alley north of 1600 Woodlawn Avenue and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was listed in “serious but stable” condition as of 1:30 a.m. Monday.

