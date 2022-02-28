French Montana “Fraud,” Tyga & Doja Cat “Freaky Deaky” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months now since French Montana dropped his latest album, They Got Amnesia, but while many might’ve forgotten about French’s latest LP, he’s here to remind y’all he got that work.

Coming through with new visuals to the album cut “Fraud,” Montana heads back to his home country of Morocco to style in big boy whips and buckets of ice on his person while having some thick Moroccan women twerk to his song.

Back in the U.S., Tyga and Doja Cat find themselves flirting on a futuristic tip before going out for a night on the town in their clip to “Freaky Deaky.” Why they lowkey look related though?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kodak Black, EarthGang featuring JID and J. Cole, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “FRAUD”

TYGA & DOJA CAT – “FREAKY DEAKY”

EARTHGANG FT. JID & J. COLE – “WATERBOYZ”

KODAK BLACK – “ON EVERYTHING”

DRO FE – “BEEN THE JOINT”

JACKBOY – “ALL WE GOT”

AD – “ANYTHING”

