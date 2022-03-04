Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You’re a winner if “Coke Raps on Network Television” was on your bingo card. On Thursday night (March 4), Pusha T performed his latest single “Diet Coke” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Rocking his trademark braids and what looks like one of those Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga bubble jackets, Pusha A Ton spits his bars with blizzard effects that served as homage to the “snow,” of course.

Also worth mentioning, Push appears on NIGO of BAPE fame’s latest single called “Hear Me Clearly,” and he’s sounding extra focused.

No word on when Pusha T’s new album will drop (early word is he secured a Jay-Z feature), but we’re already sold. Watch his Stephen Colbert performance below.

Pusha T Performs “Diet Coke” On ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

