The Internet Is Swooning Over Saweetie’s Haute Mama

Can we have a moment of silence for Saweetie's mom, Trinidad Valentin? There's nothing wrong with her, she's just fine as all hell, and it deserves a moment.

Saweetie and her mother on stage at the Billboard Women in Music 2022

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Wednesday’s Billboard Women in Music event produced a lot of heart-warming moments, including Valentin presenting her daughter with the 2022 Game Changer Award. Before Saweetie accepted the award, her mom recalled a conversation with the rapper about having a backup plan, just in case this music thing didn’t work out.

In the clip, Valentin reflected on the moment, “I said, ‘What are you going to do if things don’t work out?’ Same response but this time slightly annoyed, she said ‘Mom, there is no plan B.’ Well, here’s to not having a plan B, babygirl! I am so proud of you, I’m so proud of you. You are truly a game-changer,” she said tearfully.

Saweetie and her mother Trinidad Valentin hug on stage at Billboard Women in Music 2022 - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The moment was sweet and all, but the internet couldn’t get past how flawless mama Valentin is. First of all, the two look more like sisters than mother and daughter. Secondly, just wow.

Saweetie's mom Trinidad Valentin on stage at Billboard Women in Music 2022 - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Saweetie posted a few photos of the duo to Instagram, and the comment section was on fire.

“I thought that was her friend 😍,” one social media user said.

DJ Nice commented, “You got it from your mama! @trini_travels”

Someone else said, “Both of your parents are gorgeous…. it all makes sense!”

This is true, Saweetie’s father is fine too! That is one good looking family. What do you think?

