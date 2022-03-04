Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has become a polarizing figure in politics, from her proudly androgynous physical appearance to showing on many occasions that she’s equipped to do a job that’s historically been given to white men.

The subject of her gender politics came to a head again recently after Lightfoot was hit with a defamation lawsuit that claims she got a little “fresh at the mouth” during a dispute with an attorney, going to the lengths of making the bold assertion that she has, in her own words, “the biggest dick in Chicago.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now, before you go “WTF” — well, that’s actually a valid reaction! — let us put the situation into a bit more perspective. According to Chicago’s WGN 9, the issue began over a meeting to discuss a removed statue of Christopher Columbus, which Lightfoot blocked for display in a Columbus Day Parade by an Italian-American group. Conflict in the conversation soon turned into insults, with former Chicago Park District counsel general George Smyrniotis stating in his lawsuit filed on Wednesday that Lightfoot not only questioned his ability to do his job but also called him and other lawyers in the room “dicks.” That’s where things got explicit.

Take a look below for a breakdown of the full situation, via WGN 9:

“Smyrniotis claims she berated the lawyers who struck the deal, asking them which law school they attended or if they even went to law school. The suit claims the insults defamed Smyrniotis by insinuating that he lacked the abilities to perform his duties.

The lawsuit also claims the mayor used obscene language and called the lawyers ‘d—-.’ The mayor allegedly made the following statement:

‘You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians, what you are doing, you are out there measuring your d—- with the Italians seeing whose got the biggest d—, you are out there stroking your d—- over the Columbus statue, I am trying to keep Chicago Police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot.’

The lawsuit claims she then went on to say, ‘My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d— in Chicago.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s shocking to think of this being the kind of language thrown around during a political conversation, and hopefully Lightfoot can clear this up in the near future. As of now, the Chicago legal department has only issued a one-sentence statement in reference to the lawsuit, which reads, “The City has not yet been served with a complaint and will have no further comment as the matter is now in litigation.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Inauguration Of Lori Lightfoot As Chicago's Mayor

Scandal: Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Cheat On Her Wife Amy Eshleman?

2 photos Launch gallery

Scandal: Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Cheat On Her Wife Amy Eshleman?

Continue reading Scandal: Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Cheat On Her Wife Amy Eshleman?

Scandal: Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Cheat On Her Wife Amy Eshleman?

[caption id="attachment_1220894" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] Chicago Twitter is ablaze after rumors allege Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught cheating on her wife, First Lady Amy Eshleman. While a public statement has yet to be released, Chicago civil rights advocate Ja'Mal Green posted a tweet-and-delete around the matter, "Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship. WOW." Green has since tweeted that he wasn't speaking on any personal matter surrounding the mayor: https://twitter.com/JaymalGreen/status/1383792301906960392 Many are skeptical on his statement Sunday morning as he followed up his initial deleted tweet with a tweet Saturday evening inadvertently addressing the affair, "If something isn’t true, simply put out a statement and kill the rumor. Man shrugging We all hope the resignation is true but the reason should be one of your former scandals. Anjanette Young, demonizing Adam Toledo, these are good reasons too.." https://twitter.com/JaymalGreen/status/1383636800594333696 Former United States Secretary of Education who also previously served as CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, Arne Duncan followed up with a cryptic tweet late Saturday evening, "Chicago, will see what tomorrow brings..." While this is a very unfortunate matter, many Chicagoans are outraged this is overshadowing many recent unfortunate events including misappropriated COVID relief funds for the Chicago police department, covering up a botched raid on Anjanette Young, as well as the murder of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of CPD. Story developing. Chicago PD Releases Footage of Unarmed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Being Assassinated By Police Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Accused Of ‘Intersectional Imperialism’ After Spending $281.5M Of COVID-19 Relief Money On Police Payroll Chicago Woman Terrorized In Botched Raid To Donate GoFundMe Money To Social Justice Efforts

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting…

 1 day ago
03.05.22
Photos
Close