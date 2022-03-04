Celebrity News
Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble

Lil' Kim took to Instagram to serve for the girls in a cute Fendi ensemble that we love!

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Lil Kim is on the scene in a super cute look that we love!

The legendary rapper put her style on full display when she took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble. She rocked a pink, tan, brown, and white neutral-toned ensemble that featured a soft pink strapless sweetheart-like top, tan, zip-up pants, and white and brown thigh-high boots. She paired the look with a circular Fendi purse and added a Fendi belt around her snatched waist She wore her hair in a long, wavy hairstyle that was parted over to the middle and accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out queen B chain.

While posing in front of a yacht, Lil Kim gave us a series of different poses, each one showing off a different angle of her fashionable look. “Mrs. Put that sh** ___ 💎⭐👑” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Lil Kim’s fashionable fit as many of her followers flooded the lyricists’ IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Offending em in Fendi 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote while another said, “MY BABY THIS IS A LEWK🔥 I need these boots 😍” and another wrote, “Ok then TLz 😭 these pics 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Beauties, what do you think of Lil’ Kim’s fashionable look? Would you cop?
Lil' Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble

