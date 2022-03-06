Cyndi Carrasco explains why she should be Marion County’s next Prosecutor

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cyndi Carrasco makes her first visit on Open Lines with Cameron Ridle. With no primary challengers, she’s running against the incumbent and Democrat Ryan Mears in the November 2022 Election. She explains why she’s the better candidate to be the top prosecutor of Indianapolis and Marion County. You can learn more about Cyndi Carrasco at CyndiForIndy.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

