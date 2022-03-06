Sherri Shepherd Speaks On Her Gratefulness To Wendy Williams: ‘I’m So Thankful To Wendy For Letting Me Fill In For Her’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd is gearing up for the debut of her new show, Sherri, which will reportedly replace The Wendy Williams Show this fall and is already making a celebrity guest wish list for who she wants to interview during the upcoming premiere.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the 54-year-old television personality has a wish list with big names such as Michelle and Barack Obama, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Method Man, and even Wendy Williams herself. In an interview with Deadline, the talk show queen stated, “For the first week, I am wondering what Oprah is doing? I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute. Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man! I want him to come on. ‘Michelle Obama, we’re both from Chicago. Are you and your husband doing anything that week?’”

And speaking of Wendy Williams, Sherri expressed her gratitude to the legendary talk show host for trusting her to fill for Wendy while she was battling her own health issues. Sherri continued, “I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.”

But when asked if she had spoken to Wendy since the big announcement, Sherri replied, “No, [I have not spoken to Wendy personally]. It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other’s phone numbers. Wendy knows me because I’ve sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me but we’re not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it.”

As previously reported, Sherri is now officially set to host her very own daytime talk show on FOX. The new show will debut this fall and will replace The Wendy Williams Show where Shepherd has previously been named as a permanent guest host. Shepherd’s new show will take over The Wendy Williams Show’s regular timeslot where she will serve as executive producer along with her producing and showrunner partners. While this is still a great moment for Sherri Shepherd, it’s also a bittersweet moment for Wendy Williams who is still working through her health issues. As Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement amid the announcement of Sherri’s new show, “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.” They also wished her well amid their split.

Sherri Shepherd Speaks On Her Gratefulness To Wendy Williams: ‘I’m So Thankful To Wendy For Letting Me Fill In For Her’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

