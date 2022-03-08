Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver selected in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, was suspended for the upcoming 2022 season by the NFL for betting on games. Ridley later took to Twitter to state that he doesn’t have a gambling problem while acknowledging he’ll have to sit for a year.

The NFL published a report on Monday (March 7) announcing Ridley’s suspension for betting on games in November of last year, including some contests featuring his team, shortly after vacating the team in the previous month due to what he claimed were “mental health reasons.”

From the NFL:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of the suspension. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

On Twitter, Ridley seemingly didn’t find the suspension especially troubling, stating nonchalantly in one tweet that he “doesn’t have a gambling problem” ahead of flippantly writing “I know I was wrong But I’m getting 1 year lol.”

—

Photo: Getty

Pete Rose Vibes: Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended For 2022 Season For Betting On Games was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: