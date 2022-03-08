Tiki Bob’s given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two troubled, popular downtown bars fought to renew their liquor licenses Monday.

It comes after a push from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and community members to shut both bars down due to years of violence and safety concerns.

The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board denied the renewal of Taps and Dolls’ liquor license, stating it was a public nuisance. Its next-door neighbor, Tiki Bob’s, was given a second chance with a one-year renewal.

For hours, the board went back and forth with Taps and Dolls and Tiki Bob’s.

IMPD, the mayor’s office, Downtown Indy and other downtown facilities urged the board to deny both establishments liquor licenses.

“It’s chaos, disorder and violence,” said IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine.

Police documents show between 2019 and 2021, IMPD responded to more than 1,000 calls at Tiki Bobs. That includes fights, rape, overdoses, and more.

Officers responded to nearly 400 at Taps and Dolls.

Boomershine said the violence has been so bad that dozens of officers work overtime in front of the bars Thursday trough Sunday to keep up.

“The downtown district has spent over a million dollars some years trying to control all of the chaos, disorder, violence associated with the bar crowds,” Boomershine said.

Taps and Dolls’ owner admitted to the board that he previously provided them with false information regarding a different liquor license.

More than 15 pages of code violations and concerns about safety led the board to deny Taps and Dolls liquor license.

Community members stated the owner doesn’t portray a moral character and claimed the bar was a public nuisance.

