Indianapolis church continues to keep COVID-19 precautions in place

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people have been eager to get back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Crossroads AME Church in Indianapolis is embracing the new normal.

“We want to offer as many options as possible for all of our members,” said Jerry Davis, the church’s pastor. “We are convinced that the way we worship moving forward is not going to be the same as it was in the past.”

Crossroads AME offers in person worship, but unlike many places across the city, COVID-19 precautions are still in full affect. It’s something the church says members want.

“Even though the rules have changed, we are still wanting to make sure we stay safe and keep our membership safe,” said Robin Nichols, a member of the church. “We hope by doing that more and more, people will begin to come back because they feel comfortable because there are still some rules.”

The church is also still offering a virtual option. This addition to the church’s normal worship has been embraced by members and people who don’t even live in Indianapolis.

“There are some who have adopted to a weekly virtual option,” Davis said. “There are some who have adapted to a month virtual option as well. They will worship at the church maybe once or twice a month and then they will worship from home once or twice a month, and we actually can see a rotation that members have adopted for themselves.”

