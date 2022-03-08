Talk Show Queens: Stylish Black Daytime Talk Show Hosts Through The Years

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For a long time, Black women weren’t properly represented on daytime TV. Soap operas, daytime talk TV and other show, sans a few Black faces, missed the mark talking about our issues from our lens. In 1986, Oprah became a face Black women could resonate with. As a plus size Black women, fro, humble beginnings, became a destination for the culture as she tackled topics that pertained to Black womanhood and the overall Black experience. Fast-forward to 2022 and TV hosts like Tamron Hall are carrying the torch. For International Women’s Day, we’re looking back at the some of the most stylish daytime TV talkshow hosts through the years.

Tamron Hall

Our March, “Women’s History Month” cover star Tamron Hall is a stylista! With hard-hitting topics on her show, The Tamron Hall Show, she is the modern Oprah Winfrey — bridging engaging interview styles with fashionable looks. In our cover story — Tamron Hall: TV’s modern trailblazer — she opens up about her love for fashion and how she slays every show with the help of her stylist Eric Niemand.

“Every week we have a style meeting, so every outfit and coordination is very deliberate, we think about the color, the tone, how many pants have I worn this week and I also think about it in a sense with age. I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion.”

MUST READ: Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams‘ stylist Memsor Kamarake can with credited with transforming the former disc jockey turned daytime TV host’s style. Karamarke often posted pictures from inside Wendy’s massive shoe closet, which featured hundreds of pumps she’d wear on her daily show, The Wendy Williams Show. Karamarke dressed Wendy in sexy cut dresses, jumpsuits that sparkled and minidresses with fringe.

Oprah

Oprah Winfrey has given us countless style moments as the cover girl of her own magazine, O Magazine, and on her longtime running The Oprah Show. Whether its a form-fitting gown on the red carpet or a pair of bedazzled specs, Oprah’ styled improves with her age. The wardrobe wizard behind many of Oprah’s looks is Kelly Hurliman, a Chicago native responsible for fitting her for two shows a day. In an interview with Honore, Hurliman revealed some of Oprah’s favorite designers and how she dealt with finding garments for Oprah’s curvy frame.

“We did a lot with Carolina Herrera. She really got Oprah’s body down. Most designers are not used to dressing for anything over a size 2, so it was a lot of collaboration and I found that they were super open to it. At the end of the day I have a specific look in mind of what I want her to wear and it’s fun to see it come together and make something work. But it can be very nerve wracking too, because for red carpet dressing other (sample size) celebrities get two full racks of dresses and we get one, maybe two, dresses. Oprah is so gracious and knows the designers are busy themselves, so we would get the dress a couple of days before or maybe the week before an event. One year, there was an Oscars where I was going out to Neiman’s in case the dress didn’t come in time.”

Tyra Banks

As a supermodel who shaped runway culture, Tyra Banks was a fashion icon before her show, The Tyra Banks Show, premiered in 2005. The Emmy Award-winning show showed Tyra in a different light as she tackled topics related to women’s issues and human-interest stories. While Tyra’s more recent style is a mix of daring and bold choices on Dancing With The Stars, she continues to make headlines for her festive fashions. Her current stylist, Eric Archibald, described the inspiration for her DWTS style to PageSix.

“I come from the background of a New York City club kid going to underground balls and just seeing all this magic created, so I’m just always [looking for] what’s going to push the envelope.”

KeKe Palmer

KeKe Palmer’s TV show Just KeKe was short-lived, but KeKe’s style is constantly evolving. Just KeKe, which aired on BET from June to July 2014 appealed to millennials with evergreen topics and celebrity guests. On the show, KeKe served us her fun and flirty youthful style in vibrant short sets with melanin-friendly colors, mini skirts that showed off her toned legs and funky free hats and accessories. Now, she continues to wow us on the cover of magazines and in the glossy folds and social media.

KeKe’s former stylist, Michael ‘Maikeeb Kills’ Benyamin, told FashionBombDaily, “She loves high fashion street wear and finds elegance in a simple white dress or even a pastel colored fur coat and that is what I love doing.” He added, “I show her looks I want to get for her, she sends me things all the time that inspire her or that she wants to wear and we get it for her. I mean we literally talk all day about her looks and what direction she wants to go in.”

Tamar Braxton

Though her role on The Real came to a controversial end, fans tuned in daily to see Tamar Braxton flex her vocal cords in a different way. As co-host of the daytime talk show, she brought the sass and style to the table while addressing pop culture, relationship and woman-centric topics.

Eve

Despite retiring from The Talk in 2020 after three years as a co-host, Eve makes our list for the her effortless and urban chic style. Eve has been a style trendsetter since the 2000s when she burst onto the scene with paw print tattoos spawning a popular tattoo trend with Black women worldwide. Her fashion influence continued throughout each act of her career, including her time as a TV host. After departing from The View, Eve served more looks on ABC’s popular show Queens making her one of our most stylish TV hosts.

