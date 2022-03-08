Nostalgic Throwback: All-Star Actors Tyler James Williams, Coco Jones & Trevor Jackson Continue To “Let It Shine”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The nostalgic Disney musical family film joined actors Tyler James Williams, Coco Jones and Trevor Jackson. The group of talented actors have continued to “Let It Shine” in their respective roles in more recent trending shows like Bel-Air, grown-ish and Abbott Elementary.

Let It Shine is the popular Disney musical which features Williams, Jones, Jackson and even, Courtney B. Vance. It follows a teenage boy, who hides his rapping from his family and friends. When his best friend uses his lyrics to get close to a girl he has feelings for, he must battle to win her affection while struggling against pressure from his father. The Paul Hoen directed film was initially released June 15. 2012 and is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Williams plays the 15-year-old Atlanta teenager named Cyrus DeBarge in the film. He’s a musically talented choir director, who writes rap lyrics under the pseudonym “Truth” because of his father Pastor Jacob’s, played by Vance, disapproval of rap music and his shy demeanor compared to his more outgoing best friend Kris Howard, portrayed by Jackson. Cyrus also secretly works as a busboy at a club, Off the Street, where the music label of their childhood friend, teenage singing sensation Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews, portrayed by Jones, is sponsoring a songwriting contest. Roxie chooses Truth’s heartfelt song as the winning entry but misidentifies Kris as Truth. The film follows the tension and their unified quest to fame.

Since the movie’s debut, the three young actors have taken their talents to three of the most successful shows today.

Williams portrays Gregory Eddie on the popular ABC mockumentary series Abbott Elementary. People often remember Williams as the star of Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris comedy series, but he’s been putting in consistent work across many networks.

Jackson joined the cast of grown-ish from the beginning as Aaron Jackson, who is Yara Shahidi’s character Zoe’s on and off again boyfriend. Jackson is a working actor and musician, who continues to invoke conversation around his roles. He also starred in the remake of Superfly in 2018.

As for Jones, she joined the cast of Peacock’s hit drama series Bel-Air, reprising the role of Hillary Banks in a different way. She is one of the standout cast members on the show, and people are excited to see her character blossom throughout the pilot season. Jones has also been actively working in TV, film and music since she was a teenager. She appeared in the Disney sitcom Good Luck Charlie and Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx.

It’s beautiful to see all these skilled creators continue to blossom in their adulthood. They are stars, shining brighter than ever. Check out this throwback of the talented trio below.

