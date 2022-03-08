Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and what better way to kick off the month that celebrates women than by featuring the fabulous Tamron Hall as our digital cover star!? As part of the digital cover’s unveiling today, the talk show host debuted the gorgeous cover on her talk show, “The Tamron Hall Show,” as she looked stunning in a white and creme ensemble and sat next to actress Vivica A. Fox whom she wanted near her for the big reveal.

“In honor of Women’s History Month, I was asked to be on the cover of the March issue of HelloBeauiful.com, their digital magazine,” she explained to the viewers. “And, being a woman over 50, when they start asking you to do magazine covers I’m like, ‘I need a month to get ready,’” she joked.

She then turned to Vivica A. Fox, who sat right beside her rocking a purplish sweater dress and purple-tinted hair, and said, “Vivica though, has embraced every layer of her life from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and you look beautiful. So,I wanted you to be here when we revealed my first magazine cover since 2019. We have it. Let’s take a look.”

Tarmon then turned to unveil the cover on the digital screen behind her while the audience applauded and audibly shared their stamps of approval. She then added, “It is Tamron Hall, on her terms. Women’s History Month!”

Check out the clip below.

Inside the March digital issue, HelloBeautiful’s very own Jazmyne Byrd spoke to the trailblazing TV host about motherhood, her trendsetting style, and using fashion to express her individuality, telling us, “I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion.”

She also opened up about her new hair venture and the possibility of exploring something different than her signature pixie cut. “Recently my hairstylist decided that he wanted to try something different with my hair,” she said. “We’ve been low key growing out the back of my hair to do something different, I’m not sure what it is but he’s leading the way and I trust him. I love my short haircut and I cannot imagine myself with any other style.”

She continued, “We have experimented with different variations of the hairstyle itself from flipped in the front to more spiky and so I just trust anyway he wants to go with it. I feel that this is what I love, and I love my hair this way.”

Check out our full Women’s History Month issue here.

More From Our Women’s History Month Issue:

Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer

The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears A Gucci Suit On The Cover Of HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: