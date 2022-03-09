‘Every day it’s a killing’: Family of teen killed in shooting pleas for justice

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Strips of caution tape are all that was left Tuesday morning at Dubarry Park on Indy’s east side after two teens were shot and killed at the park hours earlier.

“You should be able to come to the park in your neighborhood. You should be able to come to the park in your neighborhood at 14 or 15 and not think someone is going to murder you,” said Ron Gee, founder of local anti-violence nonprofit group Cease Fire Indy.

IMPD responded to a call for a person lying on the ground at the park around 9:30 Monday night. When they arrived, they found two teens dead from gunshot wounds – 14-year-old Da’Vonta White and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson.

On Tuesday, family and friends of Da’Vonta came back to the park, overcome with grief.

“This is the grass where my son was, and his blood was,” Chiquanna White said while clutching onto blades of grass from where her son was found dead.

Da’Vonta was the third oldest of her seven children.

Family members described Da’Vonta as a middle-schooler who loved gaming, did well in school and stayed out of trouble.

“These killings are getting younger by the minute. He wasn’t a bad child,” said Lashanna Thompson, Da’Vonta’s cousin.

Both were students of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township. Chiquanna White said Isaiah was Da’Vonta’s friend.

The MSD of Warren Township released the following statement after the boys’ deaths.

We are aware of the incident which occurred last night involving two of our students. We extend our condolences to the families of these two young men. The district is prepared to provide counseling and grief support to our staff and students impacted by this tragic incident. All other inquiries concerning this situation should be directed to the appropriate authorities.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where I go from here,” Chiquanna White said. “If anyone knows anything, say something. Speak up.”

White said she is unsure why the boys went to the park but said a family friend dropped them off. De’Vonta’s sister, she said, was in the car and heard the gunshots.

“We need the community help. We need help from anybody, anybody. Anybody, because this is getting ridiculous,” Thompson said.

