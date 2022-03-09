One & Done: Carson Wentz Traded To The Washington Commanders For Two Picks

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Indianapolis Colts have traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports the Colts will receive the Commanders 2022 and 2023 third-round picks for the 29-year-old signal-caller. The 2023 pick can turn into a second-round pick if incentives are met.

Wentz, who was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick to the Colts came in with high expectations. The Colts were expected by many to contend for the AFC South crown with Wentz joining star running back Jonathan Taylor, however, the team failed to make the playoffs after a 9-8 season.

The Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-11 in the final game of the 2021 season. A will against the Jaguars, who owned the worst record in the NFL would have sent the Colts to the playoffs.

Wentz’s only season with Indy included throwing 3,563 passing yards with a 62.4 completion percentage, 27 passing touchdowns, and 7 interactions. The Colts do not have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft so they will look to a free agency class that features former high first-round picks Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, and Jameis Winston.

