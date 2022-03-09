Saweetie Chops It Up With Chlöe Bailey For ‘Icy University’ In The Metaverse

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Women’s History Month is in full swing and the good folks at Meta Quest have a full slate of programming in support of the celebration. Fans of Saweetie already know how much of a boss she is, and she welcomed to her Icy University platform a fellow superstar sister in Chlöe Bailey for a chat.

Now in its second season, Saweetie’s previously hosted a number of stars from music and entertainment on Icy University such as Mozzy and G Herbo among others, and the appearance of Chlöe Bailey on the program is definitely one to not miss. In the clip, Chlöe shows off some impressive interviewing skills and asks the “Tap In” rapper questions that certainly have been brewing in the minds of her legion of fans.

In addition to Icy University doing its thing in the Metaverse, fans can head over to the Always On section of Horizon Venues to check out live performances from Charli XCX in collaboration with TIDAL, along with Billie Eilish‘s Governor’s Ball set.

Beginning today (March 9) fans can also take in a performance from Otoboke Beaver, who describes themselves as a “Japanese girl knock out band” and if you’re into punk rock, check it out here.

If you’re into Beat Saber, one of the most popular games on Meta Quest, two new beat packs featuring the tunes of Lady Gaga and the aforementioned Billie Eilish are also available.

To dive into the Women’s History Month programming at Meta Quest, check out the blog by following this link.

Photo: Meta Quest/Icy University

