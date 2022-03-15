Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Passes Away From Stomach Cancer

Celebrity News
Mike Mora, the husband of singer and chef Kelis, has passed away. He was only 37.

Mora lost his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. Kelis’ management confirmed his death, per ET. “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” said Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management in a statement to ET. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Kelis and Mora, a photographer, were married in 2014. In October 2021, Mora revealed that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Initially, he thought he was suffering from an ulcer after enduring a year of pain.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he said in his post. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Mora and Kelis managed a private farm outside of Los Angeles. The couple share two children a six-year-old son and a daughter born in September 2020. Kelis’ 12-year-old son, Knight, is fathered by her ex-husband, Nas.

Our deepest condolences go out to Kelis and the Mora family.

