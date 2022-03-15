Indy
Indianapolis Colts add Reggie Wayne, Cato June and others to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday several additions to its coaching staff, including Reggie Wayne and Cato June.

Reggie Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ, will join the team as its wide receivers coach. Cato June, who played for the Colts from 2003-2006, will join the team as its assistant linebackers coach.

In total, the Colts announced 10 coaching additions and changes on Monday:

  • Brian Bratton: Offensive quality control coach
  • Ron Milus: Defensive backs coach
  • Mike Mitchell: Assistant defensive backs coach
  • Nate Ollie: Defensive line coach
  • Richard Smith: Linebackers coach
  • Tyler Boyles: Offensive quality control coach and assistant to the head coach
  • Parks Frazier: Pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach
  • Matt Raich: Assistant defensive line coach

