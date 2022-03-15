Gabrielle Union Says She And DWade Support Kaavia’s “Shady Baby” Social Media Account For This Special Reason

Let’s hear it for the girls!

This week Gabrielle Union joined ‘Tamron Hall’ to promote her latest project — the new remake of ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’

During her interview, Union opened up about her three-year-old daughter, Kaavia’s popular Instagram account as well as her and husband Dwyane Wade’s philosophy toward the social media platform.

“I mean, we don’t share every single thing. D [Dwyane] has certain parameters about how he wants his daughter to be presented to the world, but we wanted to create a space for her and other little Black girls to just exist. If they don’t feel like smiling, don’t smile. If your hair’s not done, it’s not done. These are not character issues – [it] doesn’t say anything about us as parents or anything about her as a child, but it gives her and other little Black girls a beat to be free, to be their complete authentic selves. And a lot of times when you see like some Instagrams where everything has to be super perfect, like even the kids are airbrushed. That’s not realistic and we can’t keep that up and I want little Black girls and Black women to be able to exist in the world exactly as we are without any expectations.”

We love that! That makes total sense. We shouldn’t raise our children to aspire to be perfect — it’s great that they’re are embracing the concept of loving ourselves as we are and raising Kaavia to understand she is worthy no matter what.

Union also revealed how Kaavia became one of the youngest owners in professional sports when they purchased part of the Angel City FB women’s soccer club.

“Yes, and I love that what we did as a collective, you know, Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, they kicked us off into ownership, and then you know, followed up with Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa, and they were like, ‘Come on, we got to complete the trifecta.’ And so me and Kaav dove in and it is amazing. I played soccer my whole life. So I’m a huge fan and I was usually one of the only Black people as far as the eye could see on those soccer fields in those tournaments. So to be a part of ownership and to see our team is so diverse and it’s so amazing. We are International Women’s Day every day.”

Tamron and Gabrielle also spoke about Mom guilt and the importance of balance and Gabrielle shared a really sweet story about how Kaavia showed a little bit of a territorial side that suggested maybe she’s not the biggest fan of sharing her mom with the public.

“I have to balance my ambition with my soul. I will not take on anything, I don’t do anything if it disrupts my peace, my joy and my grace, and that’s also what my family is to me – my peace, my joy and my grace. So if somebody comes with this amazing opportunity, I’m like, ‘Wow, that is amazing…for someone. Not for me, not with everything that I have going on.’ Because when my peace and my soul and all of that is disrupted, it ripples through the whole family. It’s just not worth it. There’s nothing that’s worth their peace.” When asked if she has guilt when balancing the family, Union responds, “Every day. So when I walk in to you know, whether it’s preschool or we took her to dance class for the first time in Atlanta, you know, last week, and she’s [Kaavia] like, ‘That’s my mom, Gabrielle Union.’ And I’m like, ‘Do I need a name tag in my house?’ But it just makes you feel like ‘Dang, I’m gone too much where she feels like she has to claim me, publicly, you know, to everybody. Like ‘that’s my mom.’ I’m like, ‘well don’t people know?’”

We love that Gabrielle is serious about her boundaries AND that Kaavia is so vocal already too! Have you been keeping up with Kaav?

‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ arrives on Disney + March 18th!

