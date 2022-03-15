Will Smith Claims “No Infedelity” In Marriage To Jada Pinkett Smith

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith has been listening to a lot of the chatter out there concerning the state of his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, and he’s out to make everything crystal clear that there has been no cheating taking place.

In a sit-down profile interview with Gayle King on CBS’ Sunday Morning, the multi-faceted entertainer was asked about his ‘unconventional marriage’, referencing the multitude of rumors surrounding their 25-year relationship. The King Richard actor answered in a straightforward fashion. “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he responded. “Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.” The marriage between the couple has been one that has been highly scrutinized in the public eye, but Smith has an open-minded perspective about that. “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he explained. “I think the chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

A lot of that speculation ramped up after Jada stunned viewers of her “Red Table Talk” series on Facebook in August 2020 by admitting that she was in an “entanglement” with musician August Alsina. “I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she said at the time. “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.” In response to the public reaction coming his way, Alsina stated that Will had given his “blessing”. “I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I also think he wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Pinkett Smith said after hearing of Alsina’s statement. The power couple did work to repair the fractures in the relationship afterward.

In doing an interview with GQ for the release of his self-titled memoir that was published in November 2021, Smith did state that he felt that Jada “never believed in conventional marriage”. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he went on to say. “And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

