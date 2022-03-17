317 Day: Celebrating Women In Business

March 17th marks “Indy’s own holiday” (an appropriate hat tip to Indianapolis’ popular 317 area code) and highlights the city’s music, arts, food, and spirits scene. Hot 96.3 was all over Indy highlighting the local businesses, sports, and cultural scenes that make Indy a great place to live, work and thrive!!

This year for Women’s History Month, we celebrate women-owned businesses in the city including:

Taquita Townsend, Child Express Clinic | 5435 Emerson Way Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Danielle Terrell, Decor By Dannie Paint N’ Studio | 9940 Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Chesia Torrence, Selfie Center in Castleton Square Mall | 6020 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Karma Swift, Express White Beauty Spa | 5357 N Keystone | Indianapolis, In 46220

Tawanna Gulley, Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering | 1220 Waterway Blvd Indianapolis, Indiana 46202

