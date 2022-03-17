Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest critiques from those in opposition of Critical Race Theory is that it makes white schoolkids feel uncomfortable to learn about the racism their ancestors enacted on Black people during times of slavery and the civil rights era in America. However, the argument fails to recognize that some white kids know exactly what occurred in the past and find ways to practice generational prejudice.

A 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana gave a prime example of that theory when he decided to approach a Black classmate and throw cotton balls at him before taking a belt and “whipping” him.

Now, he’s been charged with a hate crime.

The March 9th incident occurred in the school’s cafeteria where many other teens witnessed the ordeal, with someone managing to record it and pass it on to authorities. In case you had any doubts, the Black victim didn’t find the situation funny and proceeded to push his attacker off.

More details below, via AP News:

“News outlets reported that the victim is one of only a few Black students at the school. Authorities didn’t identify the students, and it wasn’t clear if the arrested teen has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner said the school does not tolerate bullying or racism. These ‘actions by a few are not consistent with the values and mission of our school,’ the archdiocese statement said.

The parents of the child who was targeted thanked people for their support.

‘We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place,’ the parents said in the archdiocese statement.”

Although teens sometimes do things to get a laugh or due to just being immature — look up white pop star Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Ni**er” song he recorded himself singing when he was 14 — it still doesn’t give anyone the right to do something as heinous as what this Houma teen is accused of. We just pray the Black teenager in this situation doesn’t carry around any emotional scars following this disappointing ordeal.

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com