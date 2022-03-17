A$AP Rocky & Mercedes Benz Collab On New Capsule Collection Exclusively At PacSun

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky dropped his first collection as the first guest artistic director of PacSun last July. Today, the multiplatinum selling rapper and his design agency AWGE announced a new capsule collection in tandem with one of the most premier brands in luxury autos: Mercedes Benz.

“I’ve been working with Mercedes since 2016, so the launch of this partnership of collaborative product is a proud moment for me,” Rocky said in a statement. “To be able to incorporate my relationship with Mercedes and my partnership my with Pacsun to release select items from the first drop, echoes my original sentiments of creating premium products based off my love for nostalgia and heritage brands that are accessible at different price points.”

This project will be the fourth one for the “F**kin’ Problems” lyricist under the PacSun banner. It also represents Rocky’s second collaboration with another apparel company, coming eight months after he kicked off his tenure at PacSun in partnership with Vans.

Richard Cox, VP of Men’s Merchandising at PacSun, has been with the California-based lifestyle outfit for almost a decade and had only words of admiration for his guest artistic director’s work. “Rocky is a visionary,” Cox said. “He harnesses his passion for fashion and streetwear in the ideation of all of his collections, and it’s cool to see another version of his come to life with the launch of AWGE x Mercedes.”

The AWGE x Mercedes Collection features T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets, and more in various colorways and all with the logos of the two brands on its wares. Visit Pacsun.com and AWGE.com to place your preorders now, and the AWGE x Mercedes Collection will be available in PacSun retail locations nationwide come May 2022.

