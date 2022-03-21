Beyoncé In Talks Of Oscars Performance on Telecast

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One thing we know and love Beyoncé for… is putting on a show. She makes sure to make it memorable, powerful, with a message, and nothing short of iconic.

While everyone wants to know what the queen has up her Ivy Park sleeve, and that may just be performing on the Oscars telecast.

Via Variety:

“Organizers behind the Oscars are pulling out all the stops to land an iconic performance from best original song nominee Beyoncé, multiple sources close to the show told Variety.

While the superstar made nary an awards campaign stop over the past months in support of her track “Be Alive,” co-written with artist Dixson for the film “King Richard,” Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif. The concept began solidifying last Monday, three individuals with knowledge of the talks said.

The location, of course, is where sports legends Venus and Serena practiced relentless drills in their youth under the watchful eye of their father, Richard. One possible scenario would have Will Smith, who plays the titular character in the film, appear onsite with Beyoncé and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the best actor category, sources added…”

Now that this has been “revealed” do you think Beyoncé will move forward with this performance concept, create a new one, or not perform at all?

The world is overdue for Queen Bey.