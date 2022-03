Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Latto’s highly anticipated album is almost here. It drops this Friday, March 25th. Are you here for the features?

After the tracklist was reveled, it had many wondering.. who was the male artist that was harassing Latto and giving her a hard time to clear a song? In a recent interview here’s what she had to say.

Chile… nothing surprises me about Kodak, it could definitely be him.