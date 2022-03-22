Arts & Entertainment
Erica Campbell Slams Slut-Shaming In Christianity While Revisiting Decade-Old Controversy

Nearly 10 years ago, gospel icon Erica Campbell experienced an unlikely form of controversy when a photo she posted on social media back in 2013 received backlash by fellow Christians for being “too sexy” for the promo of her debut solo album, Help.

Following a near-decade since those racy reactions, the Mary, Mary singer revisited what it was like to be slut-shamed by her own community of churchgoers, in addition to calling out the problem Christianity has with sex overall.

While appearing on the Frequently Asked Questions podcast recently, Campbell addressed how she dealt with being called a “hoe” or “harlot,” stating, “that comes with the territory. If you’re not ready for that, it can make you retreat and be like, ‘I can’t do this.’” She went on to call out gospel music as a genre for being overly conservative, adding, “Had any R&B singer had [wore] that [white dress], they would’ve been like ‘Oh my God! She’s so covered up’.” When further pegged for a reason as to why she received unfair treatment, Campbell summed it up by simply stating, “Christianity has a problem with sexuality.”

Here’s more on what she said in regards to the subject in an old interview with Essence:

“This is about confidence and realizing that God made you and that you are beautiful just the way you are,” she says. “I think that young girls shouldn’t only get sexy images from people who are not proclaiming Jesus. But I am. And I’m cute too.”

Watch a clip from the FAQ Podcast interview with Erica Campbell below and let us know your thoughts: does the Mary, Mary singer have a point or are there strict style rules set in place when it comes to the world of gospel?

 

