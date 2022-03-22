Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

NBC’s “SNL” Announces Return Dates, Hosts & Musical Guests For April Shows

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jerrod Carmichael and Gunna are hosting and musical guest for Saturday Night Live April 2

Source: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/ Jerritt Clark/Ge / Getty

NBC‘s beloved late-night sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” announced the return date of its 47th season and the accompanying hosts and musical guests for the shows.

The legendary show, which hasn’t aired a new episode since March 12 when Zoë Kravitz hosted and Rosalia was the musical guest, will return on April 2.

APRIL 2, 2022

The ‘SNL’ season will pick back up on April 2 with stand-up comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer Jerrod Carmichael presiding over the hosting duties for the first time. Carmichael’s new special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuts April 1 on HBO.

Hulu "Ramy" FYC Event

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Joining Carmichael on the show will be musical guest Gunna. The Grammy-Award nominated College Park, Georgia born artist’s latest album, “DS4Ever,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This will mark Gunna’s first time performing as the “SNL” musical guest.

All Star WKND With Lil Baby & Gunna

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

APRIL 9, 2022

The following week, hosting responsibilities will be shifted over to Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal last hosted “SNL” in 2007. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in “Ambulance,” coming to theaters April 8.

Celebrities attend the amfAR event in Cannes, France

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Joining Gyllenhaal as a second-timer to ‘SNL’ will be Camila Cabello (first time since 2019). The Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated new album, “Familia,” will be released April 8.

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Magenta Carpet

Source: Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 / Getty

APRIL 16, 2022

Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her “SNL” hosting debut and a second musical guest appearance on April 16 (her first was in December of 2019). The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival – Lands End - Day 2

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

With that kind of star power, the April shows are sure to please and hopefully bring the show more hardware. The Lorne Michaels created and executive produced show was the number one entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demographic and won 8 Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, “SNL” will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

NBC’s “SNL” Announces Return Dates, Hosts & Musical Guests For April Shows  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest

NBC’s “SNL” Announces Return Dates, Hosts & Musical…

 1 day ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close