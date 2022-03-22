Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Spring Breakers done turned South Beach into the Wild Wild West as officials in Miami is putting a damper on Spring Break due to the recent surge in gun violence that’s taken a hold of their streets.

NPR is reporting that the City of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency shortly after implementing a city-wide curfew for Spring Break due to shootings that took place over the weekend that left five people wounded.

“During a news conference Monday with the Miami Beach Police Department and other city officials, Mayor Dan Gelber said that tourists had created an “unacceptable” atmosphere across the city, and that the city was “way past its endpoint.” Calling the recent surge in violence “unacceptable,” Gelber added that “We simply cannot endure this anymore.”

The newly implemented emergency order will allow for Miami Beach’s City Manager, Alina Hudak, to institute a curfew. Effective Thursday starting at 12:01 a.m., a midnight curfew will go into effect and will remain until 6 a.m. on March 28, said Hudak, who signed the order Monday.

While the shootings in Miami is making news, the truth of the matter is that gun violence is on the rise all over the United States. According to Raw Story, shootings this past weekend erupted everywhere from Virginia on down two Texas where four people were shot at at the SXSW festival this past Saturday over “a disturbance between two groups of people.”

But that’s not all.

“Fayetteville, North Carolina reported three people killed and three others wounded at a hotel leaving police there desperate for answers, but early reports reveal a biker gang might have been involved.”

That’s not even counting the gun violence that goes down in places like Chicago, LA, and New York City.

It seems like everyone is strapped these days. Stay safe out there, y’all.

Miami Declares State of Emergency In Wake Of Spring Break Gun Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

