Kanye Gets the Boot From 2022 Grammys Performance Lineup

Has The Recording Academy put their foot down against Kanye West and his latest internet shenanigans? This may be true because reports say the DONDA rappers upcoming Grammy performance has been axed from the show!

Last week reports claim that a spokesperson for Ye confirmed he had received a call from the Academy informing them that Ye had been removed from the lineup completely. The alleged reasoning is due to Kanye’s ‘concerning online behavior.”

Grammy organizers haven’t necessarily responded to news outlets reporting Kanye’s cancellation on the show but sources also say Kanye’s team wasn’t surprised at all. I mean neither are we honestly. With Ye’s latest Instagram rants, who knows what kind of statement he would take the time to make on such a large televised performance. The Academy isn’t into taking changes. The Grammys are already under a lot of pressure this year. What do you think of Kanye getting the boot?

Soulja Boy Is Expecting A Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Soulja Boy and his girlfriend! The ‘Turn My Swag On’ rapper finally gets to turn his ‘dad swag on’ as he is expecting his first son!

Soulja Boy reminded fans that just last year he shared to his story writing a prayer to God saying, “

“I have everything I want in life except for a son God please bless me I’ve been patient”

And there it is! They say prayer and manifestation changes things. The ‘Kiss Me Through the Phone’ rapper shared his excitement during the gender reveal party with the caption, “TS A BOY!”

