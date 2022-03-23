Celebrity News
Tory Lanez Supports Kanye West With Advice & 'Protect Black Men' Campaign

Tory Lanez

Source: StarterCAM / HotSpotAtl.com

In response to users signing a petition to remove Kanye West from his headliner Coachella performance, Tory Lanez decided to launch his own ‘Protect Black Men’ campaign.

Lanez sounded off in a series of tweets explaining his stance on Twitter saying he felt the need to take a stance.

SEE: Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella’s Line Up Receives Over 36,000 Signatures

The petition reads:

“We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men , black celebrities and black moguls …..from festivals , from our culture and from our lives … and it starts with us …. we must make a change .. so we can keep our black men thriving …we stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD .. what changed from ‘then to now’ in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN … ‘a man is not his craft … and the craft should never be judged by the man’ don’t let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies …. STAND FOR US … WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE . If we lose this fight we lose the HEAD of the same culture that we have known and loved and OWNED for the last 2000 years … the BLACK MAN NEEDS TO BE PROTECTED . The first step is PROTECTING OUR CULTURE !! HELP US”

While the cancel Kanye petition has garnered over 36,000 signatures, Lanez’s currently sits at 724 signatures. Kanye West responded in a video and revealed that the singer and rapper gave him the best advice.

“So I called different people I knew and the best advice I got right now was from Tory Lanez,” Ye said. “He said to pray and ask for God to speak through me.” 

SEE: Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

As many may know, Tory Lanez isn’t a stranger to controversy as he’s currently facing scrutiny for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.  Lanez’s case went to trial in February and is set to continue in April.

Tory Lanez Supports Kanye West With Advice & ‘Protect Black Men’ Campaign  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
