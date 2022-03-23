Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella’s Line Up Receives Over 36,000 Signatures

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s recent social media shenanigans are now causing issues in his business.

Anti-Ye fans are now petitioning to get him removed from Coachella. Ye is set to headline day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month but a user, Caramello Marie, launched the Change.org petition to remove him from the lineup.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Currently, the petition has over 36,000 signatures. This comes after his performance was pulled from the Grammys after his recent social media behavior. As previously reported, allegedly a Grammys rep reached out to the rapper stating “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior” his services were not needed. He is nominated for five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for DONDA.

The decision comes after his exchange with this year’s Grammy Awards host, Trevor Noah calling him a racial slur, which led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating Instagram’s hate speech policy. He has also had public nasty disputes with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian D.L. Hughley.

