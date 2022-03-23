Center for Black Literature & Culture debuts Interactive ways to learn about Black history

The CBLC also has a new website, bringing users artifacts, videos, photo galleries and more. Users can learn about local Black leaders such as Amos Brown and Tamika Catchings, literary figures like Mari Evans and Etheridge Knight and more.

“One thing I’m particularly excited about is the aspects that we’ve been able to 3-D scan … those are able to be turned around in 3-D space,” Amira Malcom, project manager, said.

The CBLC is home to more than 10,000 books, CDs and other items that showcase Black history. Materials are available for kids and adults.

