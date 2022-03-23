Arts & Entertainment
R. Kelly Recorded Singing Over The Phone For Prison Pal’s Daughter

Ever since R. Kelly was arrested in July 2019, then later convicted on all charges in his NYC sex trafficking trial last September, it seems the disgraced singer has been making more headlines while incarcerated than when he was a free man.

The latest shenanigans involving Chicago’s own disreputable “Pied Piper of R&B” involves yet another young woman, only this one actually is a consenting party and even has approval from her dad — he’s the one who actually put the two in contact with each other!

Now, before you go “Not again…,” allow us to better explain this one in detail.

The woman, a TikTok user under the handle @jizzlezoldykk, posted a video that’s since gone viral where she alleges that Kellz “goes to the same prison” as her dad. The short clip shows the girl apparently speaking to Kelly over the phone (seen above), which leads to her asking him to sing the title track from his 2010 album, Love Letter.

In a follow-up “story time” post, the user explained that the phone call happened after she went to visit her dad now that prison visitation has been reinstated; COVID-19 regulations previously put things on hold. She says Kelly was also on a visit at the time with “his daughter” — no confirmation on if it was an actual relative or not — and that he just finished singing for the whole visitation room before she got there. She continues the story by adding that when she got home, her dad called to make sure she got home safe. When she replied that she planned on telling people that she met R. Kelly earlier in the day, her dad replied that he was sitting next to him and gave her the opportunity to speak to the Chocolate Factory songwriter. That’s when the phone vocals commenced.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jizzlezoldykk/video/7078278152010599723?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Although she refers to him as a “nice dude” and “genuine guy,” it goes without saying that she isn’t speaking on behalf of the countless young girls (and boys) that R. Kelly is accused of sexually assaulting and committing all sorts of vile acts on.

Many people who commented on the original video reacted as expected, with some ridiculing the dad for putting his daughter on the phone with a convicted sexual predator and others who questioned why the girl made it casually seem like her dad and Kellz were like college roommates with her “goes to the same prison” caption. Even 19-year-old former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson made a comment, writing, “Let’s not free him but LOL.”

And so the R. Kelly saga of madness continues…

R. Kelly Trends After Joe Rogan Supporters Blast Black Liberals For Not Demanding His Music Be Removed From Spotify

Unless you've been living under a socially-conscious-free rock, the debate calling for Spotify to remove its popular podcaster Joe Rogan has been all that anyone can talk about. While music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell originally jumpstarted the movement by blasting The Joe Rogan Experience host for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, R&B icon India.Arie went a step further and brought up his decade of using the N-Word and even at one point referring to a Black neighborhood as "The Planet Of The Apes."   https://twitter.com/HOWDEBODI/status/1489544478071439362   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the "Brown Skin" singer's brave public shaming of Rogan, the Black community collectively banded together to cancel Joe Rogan and call out Spotify for not taking immediate action to remove him from its platform. The situation only intensified when the company's CEO, Daniel Ek, went public to confirm that Spotify would not be "silencing" its $100 million investment, although adding in his staff memo that Spotify will be making "an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups." If that sounded like Spotify putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound, you're definitely not alone in your frame of thinking. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Surprisingly — well, probably not depending on how well-versed you are in America's long history of racial tension — Rogan found himself being defending by not only the Spotify CEO but also a sizable amount of supports on social media. A handful of users, many of them white, called out Black liberals specifically for not forgiving Rogan's public apology yet staying silent about the fact that infamous R&B-king-turned-sexual-predator R. Kelly still has all his music on Spotify. While most would agree that his music should definitely be removed from all music platforms (see: #MuteRKelly ), bringing up R. Kelly to defend Joe Rogan is a double-negative that simply just ain't it. Take a look below at the social media war currently going on via Twitter regarding Joe Rogan, R. Kelly, Spotify and the overall ethics of race when it comes to cancel culture: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

