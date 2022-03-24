DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy “Bestie,” EARTHGANG “The Ghetto Gods Show” & More | Daily Visuals 3.24.22

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy’s collaborative album, Better Than You officially out in these streets, it makes sense that the two drop a new video in support of the project and that’s exactly what they done did.

Releasing some new visuals for “Bestie,” DaBaby lets some thugged out females into his crib to get turnt with him while NBA YoungBoy FaceTime’s DB from the comfort of his own home. DaBaby coulda used some help too cause them shorties thugged him out.

Elsewhere, EARTHGANG hang in front of their crib where they play some tunes and kick some rhymes much to the delight of their neighbors in their clip to “The Ghetto Gods Show.” That “Klux Buster” jacket is hella hard. Needs that in my life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, 917 Rackz, and more.

DABABY & NBA YOUNGBOY – “BESTIE”

EARTHGANG – “THE GHETTO GODS SHOW”

PESO PESO – “MY FAVORITE”

22GZ FT. INTERNET MONEY – “LOYALTY”

917 RACKZ – “WHAT NYC SOUNDS LIKE”

ASIAN DOLL FT. SHEEMY – “BABY”

SAY DRILLY – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

SHOE GANG – “THE WAY I AM”

KWENGFACE – “RUNTZ/OH MY”

