Bobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records Contract

After months of voicing his displeasure with his record label, it looks like Bobby Shmurda finally got his wish and will be getting his walking papers from Epic Records.

According to Variety, the “Hot N*gga” rapper took to his IG stories to inform his millions of followers that Epic Records has granted him his wish and released him from the record label he’s called home since 2014. Posting a pic of himself on a cellphone, Bobby wrote “I JUST SIGNED MY RELEASE PAPERS ALSO JUS MADE AH MILLY TODAY.” Looks like Bobby has more reason to be twerking in his videos these days. Speaking of which, Shmurda also wrote “I’M SHOOTING MY FIRST INDEPENDENCE VIDEO TODAY CALLED GETTING EM BACK.”

Good for Bobby. Lord knows the man needs to be allowed to grow and develop at a pace he’s comfortable with after all he’s been through. We’re just surprised the record label let Bobby have his freedom even after taking to social media to complain about his label situation.

“Shmurda was originally signed to Epic by executive L.A. Reid, who exited the label in 2017 to be replaced by Sylvia Rhone, who was named chairman and CEO in April 2019. “I got a 70 year old lady running my label and I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go at alllllllll,” Shmurda wrote of Rhone late last year. “No matter what I do I’ve been sign to them since I was 19. I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home, you name one person in the industry a lable [sic] keeps sign in jail for six years???? Yeah IK IK I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

Well, now they have and Bobby could possibly be the hottest FA on the music market. Though the cuts he’s dropped since getting out of prison haven’t exactly hit like “Hot Ni**a” did back in 2014, maybe under the right situation and the proper mentor, Bobby could get back on top and be that G that the streets were waiting on for the past seven years.

Should be interesting to see what route Bobby goes with his music now that he’s a free man.

Bobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records Contract was originally published on hiphopwired.com

