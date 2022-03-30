The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as one of the most talked about award shows of our time. Beyoncé stole the show with her riveting performance and tribute to the Williams sisters. And we can’t forget the Will Smith and Chris Rock fiasco that has the internet challenging what it means to protect Black women. Although the interwebs are still obsessing over the unfortunate incident, we’re more captivated by the haute fashion looks spied at the annual event that highlights the best in movies and filmmaking.

If you’re going to bring bold, dramatic ensembles to a red carpet, it should be the Oscars. Judging by this year’s carpet, the celebrities in attendance received the memo. Vibrant colors, cutout dresses, and pants suits are just a few of the jaw-dropping ensembles to make HelloBeautiful’s best-dressed list. Young Hollywood was in attendance, offering a fresh, stylish perspective on the future of red carpets to come.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, senior editor Marsha Badger and fashion and beauty journalist Danielle James discuss the best looks from one of the biggest nights in fashion. For this Oscars Red Carpet Recap, we do a deep dive into the latest red carpet trends, our favorite looks, and so much more!

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Beyoncé Went Bold For the 2022 Oscars In A Yellow Custom Valentino Haute Couture Gown

Red Carpet Recap: HB Editors Break Down The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: