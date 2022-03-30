Lizzo Announces New Size Inclusive Shapewear Brand Yitty: ‘This Is A Love Letter To My Big Grrrls’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is continuing to promote body positivity in every way possible and is now venturing into the shapewear business by launching her own, size-inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty, a line the singer says is for “every body’”.

Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to announce the new line, first posting a cheeky photo of herself with the brand’s name printed on her backside. “This is a dream 5 years in the making….” she captioned the announcement post. “Introducing @YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every D*** Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon…”

Check it out below.

She then shared another announcement photo on her profile, sharing another cheeky pic of her and her fellow curvy girls as they rocked the size-inclusive brand to perfection. “This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body,” she wrote. “This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all—”

Shapewear is near and dear to the “Rumors” artist’s heart as she has reportedly been wearing shapewear since middle school, explaining in a press release that “in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon [my body] to fit into an archetype of beauty.” But now, the singer hopes to provide women with a chance to embrace who they are without changing themselves, all while wearing her new brand. Yitty is set to launch online on April 12 and will feature three collections: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me, and Major Label. The collections bras, underwear, bodysuits, and matching sets, all ranging from sizes 6X-XS, making this one of the most size-inclusive shapewear brands in the market right now.

To further promote the brand, Lizzo also took to Instagram Live earlier today rocking a blue bodysuit from the brand to give her followers a tour of her Yitty closet and to answer questions about the brand. Check out the saved Live below

Beauties, will you cop?

