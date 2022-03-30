Pusha T & Nigo “Hear Me Clearly,” Est Gee & 42 Dugg “Everybody Shooters Too” & More | Daily Visuals 3.30.22

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We told y’all yesterday that Nigo was deadass focused on breaking into the rap game and was using his plugs to link up with some of the biggest names in the game to do so. Today he continues his journey into the world of Hip-Hop and gets a helping hand from one of Virginia’s finest.

In the visuals for “Hear Me Clearly,” Nigo recruits the exceptional talents of Pusha T who takes to a construction site where the jux is going down before heading off to attend to other numerous affairs including holding down the corner of an office. That office was lowkey lit though.

Elsewhere Est Gee and 42 Dugg out here to remind y’all that they the OG’s that the stick-up kids look up to and in the clip to “Everybody Shooters Too” flaunt some ice and cars to show y’all that grinding pays off in the long run… kinda.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D Swervo, Brady Watt, and more.

NIGO & PUSHA T – “HEAR ME CLEARLY”

EST GEE & 42 DUGG – “EVERYBODY SHOOTERS TOO”

D SWERVO – “HMMM”

BRADY WATT – “FLIGHT OF THE MURDER HORNET”

CLINTN LORD – “SAINT”

ROXXIE – “NUH CHOPPA”

BREE RUNWAY – “SOMEBODY LIKE YOU”

