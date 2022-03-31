Celebrity News
Phonte Announces Little Brother ‘May The Lord Watch’ Doc

The North Carolina trio still serves as an inspiration to an entire generation of notable artists.

Little Brother continues to serve as an inspiration to an entire generation of notable artists and now fans of the group will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at their career and legacy. Coming next year, a documentary titled May The Lord Watch will tell the story of Phonte, Rapper Big Pooh, and 9th Wonder from their vantage point.

Phonte shared via social media a trailer for May The Lord Watch, named after the group’s fifth studio album. All three members are slated to appear in the documentary, and Phonte shared in his social media caption why the North Carolina crew hopes to introduce to their legion of fans.

From IG:

Been working on this one for 5 years and calling it an “emotional journey” is a big understatement. Inspired by my big brother @questlove’s Oscar win, here’s the first trailer for May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story. 2023. Thank you for listening. #LBbizness #RapPortraits #MTLW

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Getty

Phonte Announces Little Brother 'May The Lord Watch' Doc  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

