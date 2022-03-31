Academy Says Will Smith Refusal To Leave Oscars Ceremony Under Review

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith remains the talk of Tinseltown and beyond after the shocking incident at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony continues to send shockwaves through the industry. According to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science, Smith refused to leave the building after striking Chris Rock and his actions are currently under review.

The Associated Press shared press statements from the academy, which apologized for not taking stronger action in removing Smith from his seat. As reported, the academy met on Wednesday (March 30) in order to hammer out details for discipline towards the Hollywood megastar.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said as published by the AP. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The outlet added more from the academy.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said additionally. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

On Wednesday (March 30), Chris Rock hit the road for the first stop on his Ego Death world tour and decided to sidestep the Oscars moment but was reportedly moved to emotion due to the aftermath that ensued. Rock did say he may address the moment at a later date.

