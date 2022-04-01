Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The LGBTQ community now has a proud new representative on their side following news that celebrated comedian Jerrod Carmichael used his new HBO special, Rothaniel, to come out as a gay man.

As Variety spelled out in a social post seen above, The Carmichael Show star used the story of finding out his father was cheating to reveal that he’d been hiding a secret of his own. “After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he says to the Rothaniel audience, going on to add, “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

Here’s a few more details from Jerrod Carmichael’s viral coming out story below, via Variety:

“After a long silence, the audience claps, to Carmichael’s visceral relief. ‘I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it.’ Later, he adds, ‘I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.’”

What’s more surprising than the fact of him being gay is how well the big reveal was kept from the public eye being that the special was filmed back in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. His preference for men also doesn’t come as much of a surprise for many fans since he addressed it during his 2019 HBO special Home Video by joking that he “hooked up with dudes before.”

Overall, we’re happy to see Jerrod Carmichael beginning to live in his truth just a week before turning 35 years old. You can watch Rothaniel when it begins streaming tonight on HBO Max.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out As Gay In New HBO Special was originally published on blackamericaweb.com