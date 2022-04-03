Open Lines
Ladonna Freeman and Sam 'Bump' Carson battle for May 2022 Election

30 days from Election Day and we are exploring some political races that may not normally get attention, including the race for Center Township Trustee. Candidates Sam ‘Bump’ Carson and Ladonna Freeman explain what the Trustee does and why they want the job.

You can check to see if you are registered to vote at IndianaVoters.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

