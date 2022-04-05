LL Cool J Brings Back Rock The Bells Festival In New York

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop culture is probably at its most advanced stage ever, but never can you forget about the foundation where it all began.

Rap pioneer LL Cool J does it daily on-air with “Rock The Bells Radio,” and now he’s ready to hit the stage again by bringing back the New York City-centric music festival of the same name that started it all.

The touring festival series was last seen operating back in 2013, and it looks like LL Cool J is using the same format as previous shows by keeping the lineup stacked with 90s rap icons. As the two-time GRAMMY winner listed in his Instagram announcement of Rocks The Bells’ return (seen above), confirmed performers include Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana together as The Diplomats, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E and rarely seen underground icons Digable Planets. In addition to curating, LL Cool J will also be hitting the stage as well with help from DJ Z-Trip.

The festival in its original form was famously split between two stages: the main stage for headliners and the “Paid Dues” stage for new lyricists on the come-up. With more acts scheduled to be announced soon, it’s very likely the 2022 show will mirror or at best add on to the existing model from past years.

Per the official press release, LL Cool J said in a statement, “This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” going on to add, “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Pre-sale registration for Rock The Bells Festival 2022 – going down Saturday, August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY – began today at 10 AM ET. General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 8) at 10 AM ET at RockTheBellsFestival.com. Peep the star-studded announcement video below:

LL Cool J Brings Back Rock The Bells Festival In New York was originally published on blackamericaweb.com