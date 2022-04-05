The City Girls Appear In ‘Vogue’ Wearing Matching Broken Land Co. Catsuits

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls are undefeated when it comes to fashion and the rap duo was recently featured in Vogue Magazine where they showed off their effortless style and talked about their individual aesthetics!

For the magazine shoot, the “Act Up” rappers donned matching, curve-hugging, cut-out catsuits from Broken Land Co. JT opted for a blue look while Yung Miami matched her groupmate’s fly and rocked a burnt orange look. The duo took to Instagram to show off their fits for the magazine, posting a carousel of the photos from the shoot along with an excerpt from their interview. “Vogue Girls! “City Girls Are Ready To Shine” Check out our article with Vogue, Thank you @voguemagazine! Stream Top Notch ,” they captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

And although the two often like to rock matching outfits when they step onto the scene, they explained to Vogue that they have very individual tastes when it comes to serving looks. According to the magazine, Yung Miami sites her aesthetic to be very Hollywood bombshell-like and is known for rocking pieces from designers like Laquan Smith, Area, Marcell Von Berlin, and Valdrin Sahiti. JT, on the other hand, likes to dress a bit more funky and edgy, taking cues from her rapping boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert. You’ll catch JT rocking pieces like avant-garde designer’s platform boots or high-top sneakers to set her entire look off.

But aside from fashion, the hip-hop duo tells Vogue that they are in “grind mode” with both ladies serving as executive producers on Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh*t,” gearing up for a Coachella performance, and working on a new album. “We’re in grind mode,” Yung Miami told Vogue. “Expect a big grind from City Girls this year, for the rest of the year. A lot of stuff has set us back, but I just feel like there should be no more excuses.”

Read the full article here.

