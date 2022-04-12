Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for Asking For A Friend where Headkrack and Lore’l try to help the Hustler’s with advice. Today our girl Nicole wants advice because she says her 10 year old girl is a self-proclaimed “tom boy” who plays sports and has a lot of school friends that are boys. Her birthday is coming up and she wants to have a sleepover. Nicole says she trusts her daughter but still thinks it’s inappropriate for boys to be sleeping over. Is it wrong for kids to have sleepovers with the opposite sex? Listen and let us know what you would do.

“My 10-Year-Old Wants To Have A Sleep Over But All Her Friends Are Boys!” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

