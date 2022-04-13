Rihanna Reveals These Two Foods Are Helping With Her Pregnancy Cravings

Arts & Entertainment
*Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy in Vogue‘s May cover story.

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she previously shared that she intends to be an overprotective mom to her child.

Now RiRi is sharing her pregnancy cravings, which include tangerines sprinkled with salt, something commonly eaten in her home country of Barbados.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she told Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

 

Rihanna is also craving chocolate, saying: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”

She also admits that she and Rocky didn’t plan to have a baby.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

A source close to RiRi and Rocky previously told PEOPLE that the Fenty Beauty founder “couldn’t be happier” to become a mom.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Rihanna has made Forbes’ annual billionaires’ list for the first time.

She reached billionaire status in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line—which makes up the majority of her wealth.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said to the New York Times in September 2021 about reaching the milestone. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Not just any mom, but a cool mom! As if Rihanna couldn't get any hotter, here she is stunting in the most fabulous maternity looks. The superstar and her boo A$AP Rocky are expecting a child soon, and as Bad Gal Rih Rih is well into her third trimester, she is carrying that baby while getting these fits off. The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur is noted as a fashion icon. Her consistent slay is not surprising considering she's been doing just that her entire career. Rihanna has made it her mission to transform the usual "meh" maternity fashion into legendary fits that will forever be imprinted in our brains. Rihanna just has it. She's glowing like never before stepping into her final trimester, making it look easy. We expect nothing less than that from the fashion goddess. The singer has curated her own space in fashion with her brand Fenty, which extends beyond fashion into beauty and now, one of the most popular lingerie brands, Savage X Fenty. The songstress speaks to how she aims to redefine maternity style. Rihanna describes her latest maternity looks since announcing the pregnancy as "rebellious." She goes on to explain to Bustle, "I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before." In a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna shared her expectations for her forthcoming life as a mom.  The singer said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she believes her parenting style will be like that of Rel Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. "Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids," Rihanna shared with Elle. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it." Rihanna adds that she may actually be "worse" than Guidice, saying, "You talk about my kids, it's over." We look forward to watching Rihanna flourish as a new mom in this next chapter of her life.

Rihanna Reveals These Two Foods Are Helping With Her Pregnancy Cravings  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

